Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $767,000 Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $51.48 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at $735,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,164. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

