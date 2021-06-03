Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,840 shares of company stock worth $8,225,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.