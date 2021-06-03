Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

ARCB opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,840 shares of company stock worth $8,225,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

