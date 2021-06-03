Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 78,932 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 78,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

