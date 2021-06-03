Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 15,185 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.