Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 833 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

