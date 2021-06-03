Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 120.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 365,755 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 99.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 44,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 301.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 148.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $486,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,052 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

