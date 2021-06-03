WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $576.90 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $576.90 million and approximately $156.77 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

