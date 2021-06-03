Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 208.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

