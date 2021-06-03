WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

