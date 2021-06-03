Wedbush Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $100.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of AI stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,093.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

