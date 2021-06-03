White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,065,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM opened at $1,186.48 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,177.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.