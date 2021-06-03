WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

