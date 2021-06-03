Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 761,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,024,438. The stock has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

