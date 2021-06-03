Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,403,207. The firm has a market cap of $371.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

