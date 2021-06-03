Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. 316,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846,012. The company has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

