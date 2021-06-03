Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.97. 11,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.22. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

