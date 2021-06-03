Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

