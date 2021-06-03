Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.69. 320,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

