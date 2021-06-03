William Crossland Purchases 100,000 Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Stock

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,200.

William Crossland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, William Crossland bought 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, William Crossland bought 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00.

CVE:TMG opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.48.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

