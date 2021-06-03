Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.89 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Roblox comprises 1.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,993,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,784,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $26,847,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,847,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $100.82. 188,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,942,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

