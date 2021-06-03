Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.92. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

