World Asset Management Inc Has $399,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Boston Beer by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,066.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $498.29 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,162.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

