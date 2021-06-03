World Asset Management Inc Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30. Pentair plc has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.