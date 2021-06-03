World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Five Below stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

