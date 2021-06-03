World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,656 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,730. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $256.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,024.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.