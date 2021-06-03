World Asset Management Inc Sells 272 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.06. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

