World Asset Management Inc Sells 290 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $6,166,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.