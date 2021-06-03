World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

