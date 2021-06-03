Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) versus Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Head to Head Comparison

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $2.23 billion 1.14 $266.01 million $3.66 11.99 Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 78.88 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -22.14

Vista Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 0 11 0 3.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $45.11, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Wrap Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.94%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Vista Outdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor 11.95% 35.61% 14.33% Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Risk & Volatility

Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes. The Outdoor Products segment offers sports protection products, such as helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; outdoor cooking products that include grills and stoves; golf products, which comprise laser rangefinders and other golf technology products; and hydration products, including hydration packs and water bottles. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, law enforcement, and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers through brand's website and third party e-tail websites. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

