Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $37,644.36 or 0.99915593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.99 billion and approximately $104.15 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00041973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00089003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002788 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 185,811 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

