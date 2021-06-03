Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,491,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 18,221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,629.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xinyi Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

