XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded up 5.9% on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $50.30. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPeng traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 288,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,721,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPEV. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,073,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

