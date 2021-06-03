Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.