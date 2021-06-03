Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

