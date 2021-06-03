Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $2,498,628 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

ALB stock opened at $170.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

