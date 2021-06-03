Xponance Inc. Sells 4,155 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at about $46,532,000.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

