Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 5.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.70. 93,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,069,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YSG. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.76.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,735,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

