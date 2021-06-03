Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $236,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 467,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,838,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 72,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.32. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

