Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 4,100 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

