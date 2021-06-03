Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE ATUS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

