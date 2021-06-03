Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $77.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.75 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 98,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.87 million, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.