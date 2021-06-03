Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $321.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

DRVN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $29.59. 4,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,975. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

