Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $194.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.20 million and the lowest is $188.02 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

FLGT stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 677,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,882. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

