Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.86. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $229.66 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

