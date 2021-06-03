Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.98. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE K opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

