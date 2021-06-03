Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.51. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.12. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,791. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.