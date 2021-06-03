Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report earnings per share of $4.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.47 and the lowest is $3.97. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $15.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $310.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

