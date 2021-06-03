Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.78. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

