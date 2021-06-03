Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post sales of $395.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.80 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $590.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Titan International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

